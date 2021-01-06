Claire McCaskill: Trump, Hawley, Cruz Gave Democrats the Senate

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) said Wednesday on MSNBC that President Donald Trump, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) by disputing the results of the 2020 presidential election handed control of the Senate to Democrats if Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Jon Ossoff (D-GA) emerge victoriously.

Anchor Chuck Todd said, “Right after the November election, I think the conventional wisdom was, if Democrats are counting on the Georgia runoff seats, they’re not going to win control of the Senate. That’s why conventional wisdom isn’t so wise these days. But that didn’t happen by accident, did it?”

McCaskill said, “Yeah, conventional wisdom sucks with Trump in the White House.”

She continued, “Trump did us a huge favor. Trump spent the last six weeks bloviating about what he’s bloviating today with lies, but basically spewing lies, cozying up to QAnon, trashing the Republican governor and the Republican secretary of state, instead of focusing like a laser on what needed to be done. What happened yesterday is all at the feet of Donald Trump and his minions, namely Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz. They’re the ones that flipped the Senate.”

She added, “Now, don’t get me wrong, don’t start, Twitter, I get the hard work that went in and the doors that were knocked and the organization, Stacey Abrams and so many black women and so many black churches that decided they weren’t going to put up with the disrespect that was being shown to the black church in Georgia. I get all that, but Trump did us a huge favor.”

