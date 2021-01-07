Rep. Jayapal: Trump ‘Incited and Fueled’ Domestic Terrorists — He Must Be ‘Removed’

Representative Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “MTP Daily” that President Donald Trump must be removed from office because he “incited and fueled” an assault on the Capitol by domestic terrorists.

Jayapal said, “I think we have to start with what happened yesterday. This was the most violent and destructive assault on the Capitol, breaching of the Capitol, since the War of 1812. And this was done by domestic terrorists, many associated with white nationalist groups and incited and fueled by the President of the United States with the intent to overturn the election. And I think that is the thing we cannot forget.”

She added, “There is no precedent, really in any modern recent history for this. And when you look at that, I think the reality of the situation is that I have called for the president to be removed. This is a danger to our country in the next 14 days. We have an inauguration coming up. It can be secured. The Capitol can be secured just as it could have been yesterday. But we are immediately undertaking and pushing for an undertaking of, number one, removal of this president. He is a danger to our country, to our Constitution and to our democracy.”

