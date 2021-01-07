Scarborough: ‘How Many of These Capitol Hill Cops Are Members of Donald Trump’s Cult?’

[LANGUAGE WARNING]

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough castigated Capitol Hill police over the violence that took place the day before by a group of pro-President Donald Trump supporters.

With his voice raising as he discussed the scene at the Capitol, Scarborough wondered why the police officers allowed the “insurrectionists” inside and “walk through freely.” He argued if Trump supporters had been black or Muslim they would have been “shot” and “sniped.”

“There has to be an investigation,” Scarborough declared. “How many of these Capitol Hill cops are members of Donald Trump’s cult? How many? How many allowed this to happen? And I do want to know where the hell were the D.C. police? … How did this happen? This hasn’t happened since the War of 1812 when the British stormed Washington, D.C. It’s obvious this was coming. Donald Trump promised this day was coming.”

“Was it OK because they are white? I just have to ask,” co-host Mika Brzezinksi asked.

“Let me tell you something. We don’t have to even go there. If these insurrectionists were black, they would have been shot in the face. And my God, if these insurrectionists were Muslim, they would have been sniped from the top of buildings,” Scarborough replied.

He continued, yelling, “So, I want to know from the Capitol Hill police, what is it, is it just white people or is it Donald Trump supporters? Why do you scream at people for walking across the street three blocks away from the Capitol? Why are you known as badasses around the Capitol, but then Trump supporters come in and you open the f*cking doors for them? You open the doors for them and let them breach the People’s House! What is wrong with you?”

