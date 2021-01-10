Chris Christie: If Inciting an Insurrectionist Mob Isn’t Impeachable, ‘I Don’t Know What Is’

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that President Donald Trump should be impeached for inciting the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Anchor George Stephanopoulos asked “If an impeachment resolution comes to the floor, won’t many Republicans be hard-pressed to oppose it?”

Christie said, “Listen, I think they’re all going to have to vote their conscience and look at what happened. We had an incitement to riot at the United States Capitol. We had people killed and to me there’s not a whole lot of question here.”

Stephanopoulos said, “So you think it was an impeachable offense?”

Christie said, “Oh, sure. Yeah.”

Stephanopoulos asked, “You would vote to impeach?”

Christie said, “Well, if I think it’s an impeachable offense, that’s exactly what I would do. But I’m not in there, if you want my opinion, that’s my opinion. I think if inciting to insurrection isn’t, then I don’t know what it is.”

