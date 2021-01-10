Clyburn Suggests Capitol Rioters May Have Had Inside Intel

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the Capitol rioters may have had inside information.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “You said on a Capitol phone call some of the officers may have aided the rioters and were assisting in the attack. Quote, ‘Something untoward was going on here.’ As you stated at the beginning, so many police officers did a valiant job and should be commended. So many were injured. One of them was obviously killed. Removing them from the conversation, what evidence are you talking about?”

Clyburn said, “Well, I am saying that I have an unmarked office that you have got to know exactly where it is. It is where I spend the most of my time doing my work as the majority whip. I have a staff who work very hard who try to keep up with the members who try to make sure they do an effective job managing the votes once they get to the floor, and that office is where I do most of my work. For some reason, these people showed up at that office. But the office where my name is above the door or on the door and my position above the door was not disturbed. So I’m just saying, they didn’t go to where my name was. They went where I usually hang out. That to me indicates that something untoward may have been going on.”

