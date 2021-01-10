Hogan: ‘No Question’ Trump Is ‘Responsible for Inciting This Riotous Mob’

Governor Larry Hogan (R-MD) on Sunday’s “State of the Union” on CNN accused President Donald Trump of being “responsible for inciting this riotous mob” at the U.S. Capitol earlier this week.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “The president incited a domestic terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol. Five people have died, including Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick. “Does President Trump have blood on his hands?”

Hogan said, “There is no question in my mind that he was responsible for inciting this riotous mob. That this was an insurrection. You know, they stormed the Capitol and threatened to kill the vice president and put the lives of people in danger. and he had a huge part, a huge role to play in that.”

Tapper said, “And I think a lot of people don’t understand how close this was to a mass casualty event with members of Congress and the vice president slaughtered. How worried are you about what might happen over the next ten days with President Trump remaining in office?”

Hogan replied, “Well, I’m pretty worried, but we’re taking action. You know, on the lead-in, you were talking about us sending in the national guard. Within minutes of this attack, I called a security team together, sent in several hundred specially-trained Maryland state police, a rapid response team, and I called up 500 members of the National Guard. We are having security briefings.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN