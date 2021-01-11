Manchin: Senators Who Objected to Electoral College Shouldn’t Be Expelled

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) argued against expelling members of the Senate who voted against certifying the Electoral College or talked about doing so by saying that while they engaged in extremely poor judgment, “They were acting within the confines” of the powers of the Senate.

Manchin stated, “They were acting within the confines. It was bad. I think it was very, very, very bad judgment and those who held their ground, I could not believe it.”

He added, “Bret, they have to live with their conscience. They have to live with themselves. They have to go to their constituents.”

