Meghan McCain: Capital Rioters Are ‘Domestic Terrorists’ — They Should Be Sent to Gitmo

Meghan McCain told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that the rioters at Capitol Hill last week were “domestic terrorists,” adding they should be sent to the Guantanamo Bay, Cuba detention camp.

McCain said, “I just think we need to treat the domestic terrorists the way we do actual terrorists. I think we need to consider all the possibilities. I’m not against sending these people to Gitmo, That may sound extreme. These are domestic terrorists who attacked our own republic. They should be treated the same way we treat Al-Qaeda.”

