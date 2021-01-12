Meghan McCain: Ivanka and Jared ‘Need to Be Held Accountable’ Following Capitol Attack

Meghan McCain told her fellow co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner needed to “be held accountable” for the rhetoric that led to the deadly riot at Capital Hill.

McCain said, “They’re talking about police departments all over the country, about possible domestic attacks on all Capitols from domestic terrorists. We’re living in a time that it feels like we’re in a banana republic.”

She continued, “I don’t understand why people on Capitol Hill aren’t demanding that this end, because as long as we take no culpability for what happened, and I say we as the collective Republican Party, there’s no future for the party. There is none if the president is going to keep saying things like that, and we’re not going to hold him accountable. This is dead. We can call it over.”

Whoopi Goldberg said, “All of those folks sitting there, knowing that this is a lie, for me, this is treason. You know that this is a lie. This has been predicated on a lie the entire time. And y’all just sit there and let it happen. You are the problem.”

McCain said, “His family needs to be held accountable for this too. Don’t let Ivanka and Jared off just because they are not saying anything right now. Apparently, they’re in hiding. Do not let these people off the hook.”

She added, “All of these people need to be held accountable. The reason why I never sounded the five-fire alarm before this point in time is because I always thought maybe there was a moment when it would be an absolute, utter, cataclysmic constitutional emergency, which is where we truly are at right now. Don’t let anybody off the hook. I beg of everyone.”

