Schweizer: We’ve Never Had a President ‘This Commercially Linked to Our Chief Adversary,’ China as Biden

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer stated that President-Elect Joe Biden is the most “commercially linked to our chief adversary, which is China” of any president.

Schweizer said, “I don’t think we’ve ever had an American president that has been this commercially linked to our chief adversary, which is China. … I mean, you look at Donald Trump. He had some dealings, his family had dealings in China. He had legitimate businesses. You look at Michael Bloomberg, same thing. He had dealings in China, legitimate businesses. By no stretch of any imagination do the Bidens have any kind of a legitimate business that the Chinese were pouring money into. It was all about currying favor.”

