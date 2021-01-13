Behar: Trump Supporters Who Think He Won Don’t Want to Count Black Votes

Joy Behar told her co-host on Wednesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View” that President Donald Trump supporters who believe Trump won the 2020 election were enthralled in a “the white supremacy mentality” that does not want Black votes to count.

Behar said, “This problem that we’re having in this country seems to be much larger than Jim Jordan or any of these people. There was a professor, Timothy Snyder, a professor of history from Yale yesterday, and he was talking about how Trump believes he won, and these other people believe he won because they only count white people. They eliminate Black people from the rolls. They would like it to have only white people vote forever in this country. Then they can say they won.”

She continued, “Unfortunately, Black people vote and are here to stay, unfortunately for them. When you say 40% still want him to be president, it’s possible that that is the white supremacy mentality that is pervasive in this country. Until you get rid of that— and it’s all around the world, by the way — it’s not just this country. There’s a feeling of the other is not good enough. We saw this in the Holocaust. The Jews were the other, and the Blacks in this country, according to these people in this country, are the other, and they don’t deserve to vote. That’s why they keep saying they win. Because in their minds, only white people should vote.”

