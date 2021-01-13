CNN’s Tapper: Many Republicans ‘Clearly Have Lost Their Minds’– GOP Needs Exorcism to ‘Get this Demon Out’

CNN anchor Jake Tapper said Wednesday on his network’s coverage of the second impeachment of President Donald Trump that Republicans who “are in a state of denial about the fact that he incited this riot” are causing a need for the Republican Party to have a politically exorcism.

Tapper said, “It is the most bipartisan impeachment in American history, far exceeding the number of people in the opposing party who voted to impeach Clinton or Johnson. So I do think it is significant. On the other hand, it is still a vast minority of the House Republican Caucus, most of whom are still devoted to President Trump. Most of whom are in a state of denial about the fact that he incited this riot, this terrorist attack on the Capitol that put their own lives at risk, which is stunning in and of itself.”

He continued, “You know, I know a number of people, and I know there are a lot of Americans out there who have seen, are friends with or married to or related to people who have drunk the trump Kool-aid, who have become radicalized by this president, who believe all of his lies, despite the evidence in front of their faces. Dana, it’s just —it’s a shocking thing to behold when you know people like this. And it’s also shocking like I don’t know about you, but there are Republican members of Congress I know who clearly have lost their minds, who just will not accept reality when it comes to the facts about Donald Trump.”

Chief political correspondent Dana Bash said, “We have seen people like Liz Cheney and Mitch McConnell try to show the people who respect them where to go and lead them there. Then there are so many others who are following the pack. Even though the pack is going in the wrong direction. The pack is following the lies.”

Tapper said, “Like Kevin McCarthy.”

He continued, “Marjorie Taylor Greene, the crazy congresswoman from Georgia, who is anti-Semitic and supports QAnon and said a plane didn’t hit the Pentagon on 9/11, she actually tweeted during this, a week after the terrorist attack, that Democrats are the enemy of the people. I don’t know if there’s such a job as a political exorcist but they need to do something to fix the Republican Party to get this demon out.”

