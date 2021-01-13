Dem Rep. Crow: Impeachment ‘Important for Our Healing as a Nation’

Wednesday on CNN’s “New Day,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) pushed back against the argument that impeaching President Donald Trump this late into his term would be “divisive.” This comes as the House of Representatives is set to impeach Trump after Vice President Mike Pence refused to invoke the 25th Amendment over the riot at the U.S. Capitol by a group of the president’s supporters.

Crow argued that the United States needs “unity and healing” after the “assault on the Capitol.” He added impeachment would be “important for our healing as a nation.”

“Every day that Donald Trump’s in office, every hour that Donald Trump’s in office, the American people are at risk and our national security is at risk,” Crow warned. “I think he’s proven time and time again that he’s capable of doing very dangerous things. As we sit here right now, he is the commander in chief, and the American people are less safe because of it.”

“[T]here needs to be unity and healing in our country, there’s no doubt about that, but in every case, unity and healing requires truth and accountability,” he added. “You know, people around the world, dictators and despots and would-be autocrats, as well as the American people, need to see that our democracy will not be intimidated, it will not be browbeaten, that actions have consequences, and that’s important for the rule of law and that’s important for our healing as a nation.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent