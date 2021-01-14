Azar: We Learned about COVID Outbreak from Taiwan, Media Monitoring

During a speech at the Heritage Foundation on Thursday, HHS Secretary Alex Azar stated that the United States learned of the coronavirus outbreak in China through media monitoring and a notification from Taiwan.

Azar said, “We learned about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown origin in Wuhan, China on December 30, not through that country’s official channels, as required under the International Health Regulations, but through media monitoring that we do, as well as through a notification from Taiwan’s Economic and Cultural Office here in the United States. That’s right. One of the very first ways the U.S. government was notified of a novel virus in mainland China was by people from Taiwan.”

(h/t Fox News)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett