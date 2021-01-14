GOP Rep. Mast Responds to Tapper Questioning His ‘Commitment’ to Democracy — ‘I Love Our Democracy’

Thursday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) reacted to CNN anchor Jake Tapper questioning his “commitment” to democracy as the House of Representatives debated articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Mast, a retired U.S. Army bomb technician and Purple Heart recipient, defended his position to not impeach Trump by emphasizing the need to not “rush to judgment.”

“The response is this: OK, the president told you to come to the People’s House. Did he tell you to do it violently, or did he tell you to go there to cheer people on or what? It’s worth getting to the bottom of before you rush to judgment, and that is the foundation of democracy,” Mast stated. “And I’m going to say to Mr. Tapper the same thing that half of America is saying right now: Hold me to a high standard, don’t hold me to a double standard. And me asking if any of these lawmakers that are about to vote have gone through any questioning, any hearings, have asked any questions of anybody, that is an appropriate question, and it speaks to the foundation of our democracy. It doesn’t diminish it.”

He continued, “And I would give this statement to him as well: It is not as important in America, especially today with all the division we have, that I say this is what I think about you. We’ve got to get to the point we are saying this is why I something. Now, I can say this is why I think you are wrong, and we can have a real debate, and hopefully, you end up learning about each other instead of just coming away with two people that are pissed off at one another.”

As for Tapper’s remarks about his “commitment” to democracy, Mast said he loves America “so much” that it breaks his heart to see the divide that currently exists.

“I can say this emotionally,” he began. “My commitment to democracy, to my country, is a wavered. I love this place so much it literally breaks my heart to see the divide that exists in it. I love our democracy for all of our problems. There is no government I would rather be a part of anywhere in this world. And to strengthen that and keep it strong, we have to ask those questions. It’s not the opposite of that where we don’t ask those questions, don’t ask lawmakers: Did you take the time to ask somebody or interview somebody or have a hearing? That has to be the foundation of having justice is asking questions and waiting for the answer in silence until somebody gives it to you or taking their silence of an answer. And that is my response.

Mast reiterated, “I love this place.”

