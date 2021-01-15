Dem Rep. Jackson Lee: Trump ‘Has Death and Blood at His Feet’

Friday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) said that President Donald Trump had “death and blood at his feet” in the wake of the deadly Capital Hill riots last week.

Jackson Lee said, “The overall collapse of security including helping with the United States Capitol fell squarely at the feet of the individual provoking and stoking these fires, and that’s President Donald J. Trump. The reason it included responsibilities in his area is because the vice president traveled from the White House to the United States Congress. So you had, in essence, the representation of two co-equal branches of government. The president did not encourage, direct Homeland Security, FBI, DOJ, the U.S. Department of Defense or any other agency for that day to do anything or to share information.”

She continued, “The president has death and blood at his feet but at the same time, was complete advocation of responsibility, if you will, and dereliction of duty that he did not command and move forward.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN