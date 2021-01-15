Maher on Trump Twitter Ban: I Don’t Like Banning Speech — Turns into the ‘One True Opinion in the Liberal Bubble’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher reacted to President Donald Trump being banned from Twitter by saying he’s bothered when “anyone, anywhere decides what speech is allowed and what isn’t,” and that “It seems like these things become, that’s the one true opinion in the liberal bubble.”

Maher said, “I’m a free speech person. I mean, f*ck Trump. But when someone, anyone, anywhere decides what speech is allowed and what isn’t, I don’t know.”

Maher later added that while he thinks Trump has been inciting violence for a long time and was doing so by refusing to concede the election, “that’s kind of a removed version of inciting violence,” and that the statement from Trump that Twitter used to justify kicking Trump off was “pretty vague.”

He added, “It seems like these things become, that’s the one true opinion in the liberal bubble.”

