PA Lt. Gov. Fetterman: ‘You Do Not Have the Right’ to Spread Lies That Are ‘Yelling Fire in a Crowded Theater’

On Friday’s “CNN Newsroom,” Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) said that advancing “lies that are demonstrably false is yelling fire in a crowded theater when there is none.” And “you do not have the right, that is not protected speech.”

Fetterman said, “The idea that you have unlimited free speech to advance lies that are demonstrably false is yelling fire in a crowded theater when there is none.”

After host Poppy Harlow asked about President Donald Trump being removed from Twitter, Fetterman stated, “So, this idea that saying that Pennsylvania was rigged or that we were trying to steal the election, unquote, that’s a lie. And that — you do not have the right, that is not protected speech. The second those tweets went up, they should have been deleted. That’s not deplatforming someone. It’s deleting lies that are yelling fire in a crowded theater when there is none. And there’s a difference. That is not protected speech. … You cannot use a private platform to deliberately spread what you know are lies to cause harm and to incite violence and mass chaos, and that’s exactly what Twitter allowed up to recently when they deplatformed him altogether.”

(h/t The Hill)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett