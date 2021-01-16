FNC’s Dean: I Worry DOJ Probe into Cuomo and Nursing Homes Will Die under Biden Admin

On Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” FNC Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean expressed concern that under the Biden administration the Department of Justice’s investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) reporting of coronavirus deaths in nursing homes won’t go anywhere and “he’s going to get away with it.”

Dean said, “I’m nervous that he’s going to get away with it. I’m nervous he’s going to get away with the fact that he’s not going to give us the real numbers of how many seniors died, that the Biden administration is going to get in and the Justice Department investigation into him is not going to go anywhere.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett