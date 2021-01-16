Manchin: I Support Deplatforming Trump, Might Give GOPers ‘Support That They Can Be Free’

During an interview aired on Friday’s edition of PBS’ “Firing Line,” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said he supports President Donald Trump being removed from various tech platforms and stated that the deplatformings might “give my Republican colleagues some support that they can be free.”

Manchin stated, “I think there’s a responsibility we all have. These are private platforms. These are private individuals. These are basically publicly-owned companies. And thank goodness they’re pushing back now. Change comes. The market’s changed because of the pressure that’s put on. So, maybe this will give my Republican colleagues some support that they can be free. The truth will set you free. Maybe they can break the bonds, these chains that they have of captivity within the Republican ranks that they’re afraid of they’re going to be primaried or there’s going to be challenges or things that they have to deal with that they’d rather not.”

