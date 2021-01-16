Manchin: Removing Cruz, Hawley under 14th Amendment ‘Should Be a Consideration’

During an interview aired on Friday’s edition of PBS’ “Firing Line,” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said there should “be a consideration” of removing Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment and that what Cruz “did was totally outside the realm of our responsibilities or our privileges that we have.”

Manchin said, “Well, they should look, absolutely, basically, that should be a consideration. He should — he understands that. Ted’s a very bright individual and I get along fine with him. But what he did was totally outside the realm of our responsibilities or our privileges that we have.”

(h/t Mediaite)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett