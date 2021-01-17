Hutchinson: Trump ‘Misled’ His Followers by Claiming the Election Was ‘Stolen’

Governor Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that President Donald Trump “misled” his followers with his claims the 2020 election was “stolen.”

Anchor Chris Wallace asked, “What responsibility do you think President Trump bears for the attack on the U.S. Capitol?”

Hutchinson said, “Well, he asked all the people to come to Washington for the rally. And then he used very aggressive language in the rally itself, and he misled people and his followers as to what happened during the election, that it was stolen and that our checks and balances are not working.”

He added, “And while I do believe there can be an effective review always to make sure our systems of elections work well, the Electoral College is what is critical to our nation. I supported that, and his challenge to that was wrong and did not serve our nation well, and it was demonstrated on January 6.”

