Azar: If Biden only Administers 100 Million Vaccines in 100 Days, That’s ‘Squandering’ Opportunity They Were Handed

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar stated that the incoming Biden administration is purposely attempting to make the coronavirus vaccine situation look worse than it is “so they can look like heroes when they come in and just carry forward the momentum that we have established.” Azar specifically noted President-Elect Biden’s promise to have 100 million vaccines administered by the end of his first 100 days and stated that if they’ve only done 100 million vaccinations by the end of April, “it will be a tragic squandering of the opportunity that we have handed them.”

Azar said, “We have now made available close to 50 million doses of unbelievably effective vaccine to the governors to get out there. Over 31 million doses have been distributed, 14 million have been, as of Friday, actually administered. There was always going to be a ramp-up here, okay? It was always going to be part of scaling up. But the key is having those doses available. Listen, this is a concerted effort by the new team to downtalk where things are so they can look like heroes when they come in and just carry forward the momentum that we have established. We’re over 900,000 vaccinations administered per day. Let me give you an example, this whole President-Elect Biden and we’ll have 100 million shots in arms by the end of April, the first 100 days. We will have distributed 250 million doses of vaccine by the end of April. If they’ve only done 100 million vaccinations by then, it will be a tragic squandering of the opportunity that we have handed them.”

