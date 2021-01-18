CNN’s Acosta: Trump Is ‘Lying to Himself’ with ‘Delusions’ — ‘American People Just Want Him to Go’

CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta said Monday on “Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer” that President Donald Trump is leaving Washington D.C. this week in a “disgraceful way.”

Blitzer said, “Jim, this city clearly on edge. The country, in fact, is on edge. The coronavirus pandemic is at its worse right now, worse that it’s been. There’s absolutely no sign of the president of the United States.”

Acosta said, “That’s right, Wolf. Donald Trump remains in hiding, less than two days before he leaves office in disgrace as a twice impeached president. Trump has not appeared in front of the press in six days as he meets with advisers behind closed doors, plotting his last-minute pardons in a departure ceremony many Americans are hoping will be a one-way ticket out of Washington with no return.”

He concluded, “Even after the events of the last two weeks, Trump is leaving office still lying to himself and others that the election was stolen from him. A White House adviser said aides to the president have explained to him on numerous occasions that there was no evidence he was cheated out of a second term. As this adviser put it, he still thinks it was stolen, and he won, Wolf, what a disgraceful way to go out. The president is still suffering from these delusions. When you look at the polls, the American people just want him to go.”

