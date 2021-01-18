Dem Rep. Bowman: Congress Must ‘Stop Spreading the Myth of American Exceptionalism’ and Deal with Racism ‘Throughout all’ Institutions

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) said there is an opportunity for Congress to “begin at a new baseline and stop spreading the myth of American exceptionalism” and realize that we “have to deal with the issue of white nationalism seriously in police departments, but also throughout all of America’s institutions.”

Bowman said, “[T]his is a chance for all of us in Congress to sort of begin at a new baseline and stop spreading the myth of American exceptionalism and accept the fact that this is exactly who we are and this is exactly who we have been throughout our country’s history. Whenever there’s social progress, there’s white backlash, particularly from the people who believe that this needs to remain a white-dominant nation, and they are afraid of the multi-racial democracy that we are becoming. Right after we send our first African American and Jewish senators in Georgia to the Senate, right after that, the day after, we have an attack on the Capitol. This is a new baseline. And now we have to deal with the issue of white nationalism seriously in police departments, but also throughout all of America’s institutions.”

