FNC’s Brazile: ‘No Comparison’ Between BLM Protests, Capitol Hill Riot

In a Monday appearance on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” network contributor Donna Brazile weighed in on the notion that the violent Black Lives Matter protests that took place in the name of social justice in 2020 are akin to riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Brazile said she is “sad” to hear people make the comparison because she never felt “unsafe” during the social justice protests. She said “there is no comparison” between the two because the chaos at the Capitol was “armed insurrectionists” and “militia.”

“I’m sad to hear all of this comparison,” Brazile stated. “We’re under siege. We had armed insurrections, militia, people driving around our neighborhoods. I mean, I never felt unsafe last summer. I was disappointed. I was angry. I condemned the people who went out with rocks and bottles following the deaths of unarmed black people across the country. I understood their frustration, but yet I said go home, we can deal with this. We can work together. There are laws that can be passed. But what happened on January 6, there is no comparison — armed militia, people are still coming into the District of Columbia with military-style weapons being stopped.”

She added, “[L[et us all focus on what is the most important issue right now, and that is we need to have a peaceful transfer of power. We need to allow the inauguration to go forward.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent