Migrant: Biden Is ‘Going to Help All of Us’ and Has ‘Given us 100 Days to Get to the U.S.’

While speaking with CNN on Sunday, Honduran migrant Marlon Lopez stated that President-Elect Joe Biden is “going to help all of us.” And that Biden has “given us 100 days to get to the U.S.” so they can get a better life for their families.

Lopez said, “I’m here today because I’m dreaming to get to the U.S.”

He also stated, “Biden, he’s going to help all of us. He’s given us 100 days to get to the U.S. and give us legal [unintelligible] paper so we can get a better life for our kids and family.”

