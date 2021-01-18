Scarborough: If U.S. Capitol Rioters Had Been Black ‘They Would Have Been Shot in the Face and Killed’

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough sounded off on the riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month by a group of President Donald Trump supporters on Monday as he highlighted the efforts by civil rights icon Martin Luther King, Jr.

After saying the country has made “extraordinary progress” when it comes to race, Scarborough doubled down on his belief that had the group of rioters that breached the capitol consisted of black people or Muslims, “they would have been shot” and incarcerated.

“As I said just last week, if those rioters had been from Anacostia, if they had been black, they would have been shot in the face and killed,” Scarborough asserted. “If they had been organizing a protest to disrupt the election and had bragged about that protest coming on December 6, there never would have been a protest. You know why? They would have never gone the permits, and security would have been so tough that the first 15 people coming together talking about insurrection if they were black, they would have been beaten and dragged off to jail.”

“And I will say, again, if they had been Muslim, they would have been shot and sent to Gitmo,” he continued. “So, we have made extraordinary progress. And yet, here we have staring in our face another example of how police officers, at least at the Capitol on that day, treated white people differently than they would have treated black people, Hispanics, how they would have treated Muslims differently. And that look is a look that black Americans say they see every day.”

