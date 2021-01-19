Clyburn on Uighur Genocide Declaration: ‘I Have Not Studied It’ and I Stay out of Foreign Affairs

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) declined to say whether or not he supports Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s declaration that China is committing genocide against the Uighurs.

Clyburn said, “I try to stay out of these foreign affairs matters. I have not made that a particular endeavor of mine here in the Congress. I listen to these things, and I usually reserve comment…I will today as well.”

He added, “I have not studied it. I don’t react to headlines. I tend to see exactly what leads to these headlines. You know, what’s got us in so much trouble in this country today is soundbites, people reacting to soundbites, and then when you look at them, you see that that’s not what the substance is. So, I’ll have to see what the substance of it is.”

Clyburn further stated, “I’m going to stay out of these international issues.” And “I’m going to wait and see what an administration that I trust, what conclusions they come up with before I get into it.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett