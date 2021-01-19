Cuomo: Trump Could Pardon Sheldon Silver as ‘Favor for Someone in the Jewish Community’

During an interview with WAMC on Tuesday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) discussed the possibility of President Donald Trump pardoning former New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver and said that Trump might pardon Silver as “a favor for someone in the Jewish community,” or other reasons.

Cuomo said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:30] “It’s almost as if he’s trying to purposely create anarchy and desecrate the entire system on the way out the door.”

He added, “I don’t even search for a rationale…you’re assuming a rationale. I don’t believe there’s always logic. I don’t know that it’s that premeditated. It could just be a favor for some contact, a favor for someone in the Jewish community, a favor for a donor. Who knows what it is? He does not need a logical explanation for his actions.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett