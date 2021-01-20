Al Gore: ‘I Would Not Bet Against’ Senate Conviction of Trump for Inciting Capitol Riot

Former Vice President Al Gore said on Wednesday during NBC’s inauguration coverage that he would not bet against former President Donald Trump being convicted in the Senate for inciting the deadly rioting at the U.S. Capitol.

Gore said, “I listened with interest when Mitch McConnell spoke yesterday and indicated in effect that Donald Trump was responsible for the mob’s assault on the Capitol. He said the mob was fed lies and provoked by the president. The mob was not the only group fed lies. One of the reasons why many of the supporters still doubt the outcome of the freest and fairest election in our history is that they were fed lies as well. My faith tradition teaches me you shall know the truth, and the truth shall set you free. The truth will eventually carry the day.”

He continued, “If I were still in the Senate, I would vote to convict because I think accountability for this grave crime against the American republic must be followed by accountability for those who instigated, organized, provoked and started it. So we will see if enough Republican senators take the same approach that Mitch McConnell has signaled, to listen to the evidence and make a considered judgment. I think that we’ll see what the outcome is, but I would not bet against conviction.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN