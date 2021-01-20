Dem Sen. Padilla: Shortening Biden Plan’s Path to Citizenship ‘on the Table’

During CNN’s Inauguration coverage on Wednesday, Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) stated that he thinks we can go farther than the immigration package proposed by President Biden and that shortening the eight-year citizenship time period for illegal immigrants is on the table.

Padilla said, “I think we might be able to do even more. I know Republican members are already trying to poke holes in it, take shots at it. The eight-year time period to wait, you know, I think it’s on the table to maybe shorten that a little bit. But here’s another element that hasn’t been focused on yet: the cost of the naturalization application itself. You know, it’s one thing to say, well, we need a path to citizenship for all undocumented individuals. I firmly believe that. But for the millions of eligible immigrants that can become citizens, sometimes it’s frankly cost prohibitive, plus the wait times that you’re referencing. So, there [are] a lot of layers to immigration reform that I’m hopeful we’ll be able to tackle and move quickly on.”

