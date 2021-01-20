MSNBC’s Wallace: GOPers ‘Must Assert the Truth’ Before They Can ‘Share Any other Views’

During an interview with former Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes on MSNBC’s Inauguration coverage on Wednesday, host Nicolle Wallace discussed the dangers of “echo chambers” and said that it would be her policy “that a Republican must assert the truth before they’re allowed to share any other views.” And that if we can guard against counterfeit currency, “we should be able to protect against fake news that we now know has the potential to kill people, as it did two weeks ago.”

Wallace asked Rhodes about “the extraordinary damage that this culture of disinformation and echo chambers that repeat the lies have done and how this new team is poised to take that on.”

She later added, “It would be my policy that a Republican must assert the truth before they’re allowed to share any other views. And Lindsey Graham, I understand, appeared somewhere today and refused to really go far enough in beating down the lie.”

Wallace further stated, “If we can protect against counterfeit dollar bills, we should be able to protect against fake news that we now know has the potential to kill people, as it did two weeks ago.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett