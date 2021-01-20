Rand Paul Slams ‘Notorious Liar’ Comey — ‘Should Be in Prison’

Wednesday ahead of Joe Biden’s swearing-in as President of the United States, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) called for former FBI Director James Comey’s imprisonment. This comes in response to Comey telling The Guardian that the GOP “needs to be burned down or changed.”

“Something is shifting, and I’m hoping it’s the fault breaking apart, a break between the Trumpists and those people who want to try and build a responsible conservative party because everybody should know that we need one,” Comey added.

Paul, on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” called Comey a “notorious liar” and questioned why the GOP should take advice from someone who “used the enormous power of government to go after his political opponent Donald Trump.” He also declared Comey “should be in prison.”

“When we start taking advice from Comey, a notorious liar, a guy who ruined the FBI, a guy who used the enormous power of government to go after his political opponent Donald Trump, I think when we start taking his advice, we are taking the wrong advice,” Paul advised. “And so, I don’t plan on listening to anything from Comey. In fact, I think Comey should be in prison for the things that he did.”

