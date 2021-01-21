Biden Dismisses Question on Whether Vaccine Goal Is Improvement: ‘Come on, Give Me a Break’

During an event on Thursday, President Joe Biden dismissed a reporter’s question on whether his goal of 100 million coronavirus vaccines in 100 days is a high enough bar because 1 million vaccines per day is basically where the U.S. already is by stating that when he announced the goal, “you all said it’s not possible. Come on, give me a break, man.”

AP White House Reporter Zeke Miller asked, “Mr. President, you set the goal at 100 million vaccines in the first 100 days. Is that high enough? Can’t you set the bar higher? That’s basically where the U.S. is right now.”

Biden responded, “When I announced it, you all said it’s not possible. Come on, give me a break, man.”

