Jim Jordan: ‘Probably Good’ Biden Is Keeping Chris Wray as FBI Director

During a Thursday appearance on Newsmax TV’s “John Bachman Now,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) reacted to President Joe Biden retaining FBI Director Chris Wray.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced in a tweet that Biden “has confidence” in the job Wray has been doing. The tweet was to clear up a statement made Wednesday when she said she had not spoken with Biden about Wray.

I caused an unintentional ripple yesterday so wanted to state very clearly President Biden intends to keep FBI Director Wray on in his role and he has confidence in the job he is doing. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) January 21, 2021

Jordan voiced his approval of the decision to keep Wray. He said it is “probably good” because it keeps some “continuity” within the organization and because Wray has not been “spying on people” like James Comey.

I think that’s fine,” Jordan stated. “Look, we were disappointed in some of the pace at which the FBI got information to us and some of the things relative to the FISA Court. But you know Chris Wray is not spying on people like the Obama-Comey, FBI did. So, um, I think that’s fine that Mr. Wray’s going to stay on. Like I said, over the last couple of years, when we were doing these investigations, we’d appreciate it giving information from Mr. Wray in a much more timely fashion. I mean, after all, it took Rick Grenell to release the transcripts for us to learn that there was never a proper predicate for launching the whole Trump-Russia investigation. Why we couldn’t get that from the FBI ahead of that time, I do not know, but I think, you know overall, I think this is that it’s probably good that that President Biden is keeping Chris Wray in that position.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent