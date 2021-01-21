Psaki on Biden Administration: ‘We Want to Bring Transparency Back’

On Thursday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki discussed her new role and how she plans to operate as the mouthpiece of the Joe Biden administration.

Psaki told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that the Biden administration intends “to bring transparency back.” She explained that entails sharing President Joe Biden’s thinking, the White House’s policies, and taking “tough questions” from the press.

“[I]f President Biden were standing by me right now, he would say he works for the American people, and so do I,” Psaki advised. “And part of that job is sharing his thinking, sharing information about what the United States government, what the White House is doing on policies to help the American people. It’s taking questions, tough questions on many days from the press about those policies, being pushed on our policies and whether we’re delivering on our promises, and it’s also being … straightforward and transparent. And you know, there is no better example than that, than COVID-19 and our efforts to get the pandemic under control.”

She continued, “There are going to be days where people are not going to be hearing what they want to hear, where the data is going to be concerning and troubling, but we want to bring transparency back. And so we’re just going to try to deliver on that in the briefing room. But really the job, the back and forth is the job. You know the back and forth and that healthy debate, and that healthy discussion in the briefing room is part of the job of the White House press secretary.”

