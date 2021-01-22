Thunberg: Green New Deal ‘Very Far from Being Enough’ — We Can’t Negotiate with the Laws of Physics

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg said Friday on MSNBC that the Green New Deal introduced by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is “very far from being enough” action on climate.

Thunberg said, “How can we expect people will want climate action? How can we expect people to support any kind of action when the general public welcome awareness is so low when it comes to the climate. We have not been made aware of what is happening because the climate crisis has never once has been treated as a crisis. So how can we expect a to happen when we aren’t treating this crisis like a crisis.”

She continued, “The Green New Deal obviously it’s not — if you include crucial aspects like the aspect of equity and so on it is very, very far from being enough, from being in line with the Paris agreement and so on. That’s not my opinion if people may think that, but it at least gets the discussion going.”

She added, “We can’t negotiate and compromise with the laws of physics.”

She concluded, “Yes, this will affect us in the future. This will mostly affect the future generations. But we must not also forget that people are suffering and dying from the consequences of the climate and ecological crisis already today.”

