Christie: ‘Shameful’ Republicans Keep Pushing Election Lies to Score ‘Political Points’ with Trump Base

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that it was “shameful” that Republicans have continued to claim there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Christie said, “This election was not stolen. All of the facts point in that direction.”

He continued, “I’m a former prosecutor. I make decisions based upon evidence, not based upon feelings or partisanship or loyalty. You make those decisions based upon evidence. The evidence here has shown right from the beginning, while every election has some irregularities, and I’m sure this one did too, there were no type of irregularities that would have changed the result in any one state, let alone the four states that would need to have been changed for the result of the election to have been changed.”

He added, “Folks in my party that are doing that quire frankly are just trying to make political points with those people who the president and others lied to about this, and it’s shameful that they are doing it.”

