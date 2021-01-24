Durbin: If GOP Doesn’t Work With Dems We Need to End the Filibuster

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” if Democrats need to consider ending the 60-vote filibuster threshold to pass legislation if Republicans don’t work with them.

Anchor Chuck Todd said, “Where are you on the filibuster question, and is there a point where you’ll say, you know what, I tried long enough?”

Durbin said, “It gets down to the bottom line here. The American people want us to take action on this pandemic, on the economy, and on a host of other issues. If this filibuster has become so common in the Senate that we can’t act, that we just sit there helpless, shame on us. Of course, we should consider changing the rule under those circumstances. Let’s see, let’s see if we can initiate a real bipartisan dialogue and get something done. That’s the bottom line.”

