Klobuchar: ‘More and More Evidence’ of Trump’s Insurrection Coming in Next Few Weeks

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that the public was “going to get more and more evidence over the next few weeks” about former President Donald Trump’s involvement in the deadly riots at Capital Hill on January 6.

Partial transcript as follows:

KLOBUCHAR: I thoroughly believe that we can handle this impeachment trial and just as the American people are doing, juggle what we need to get done. Get the homeland security secretary through. We just had the insurrection at the Capitol. Get people confirmed for Joe Biden’s cabinet. And yes, get people the help that they need. That’s what this next month is going to be about.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You just heard Jon Karl say he doesn’t believe there are the votes there to convict President Trump right now. And we saw President Trump after the first trial, and we’re going to show these pictures right here when the votes weren’t there to convict. He waived the acquitted headlines, said this was vindication for him. Are you concerned that could happen again?

KLOBUCHAR: My colleagues have not yet committed about what they’re going to do and the news we just got out of “The New York Times” yesterday that the president was actually actively trying to take out his own attorney general and put in an unknown bureaucrat conspiring with him. I think we’re going to get more and more evidence over the next few weeks as if it’s not enough that he’s sent an angry mob down The Mall to invade the Capitol, didn’t try to stop it, and a police officer was killed. I don’t really know what else you need to know. The facts were there. We saw it right there on the platform during the inauguration, as you could still see the spray paint at the bottom of many of the columns.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But if the votes aren’t there to convict, would you pursue instead either a censure or some kind of a resolution under the 14th Amendment to prevent President Trump from running for office again?

KLOBUCHAR: We’re focused on impeachment, but there are many options. Things can be looked at. But I think the thing that your viewers need to know right now, George, is that we must do many things at once. There is so much problems out there for the American people. They want those vaccines. And I am so glad that Joe Biden invoked the Defense Production Act so we can get them produced, we can get the distribution centers set up, we can make sure that schools can open again. That’s what he’s focused on. That’s what we’re focused on. And we can do this impeachment trial at the same time.We could run it in the afternoons. Confirm the nominees in the morning and pass legislation at night.