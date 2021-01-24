Watch: ABC’s ‘This Week’ Alters Schumer Audio to Fix ‘Erection’ Gaffe

Earlier this week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer committed a blunder when speaking on the U.S. Senate floor, misspeaking and called the allegation that former President Donald Trump led an insurrection against the U.S. government an “erection.”

“Make no mistake, there will be a trial, and when that trial ends, senators will have to decide if they believe Donald John Trump incited the erection,” Schumer declared, before correcting himself.

During the introduction of Sunday’s broadcast of ABC’s “This Week,” through editing, the “erection” portion of Schumer’s remarks was apparently edited out.

