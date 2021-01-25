CNN: Biden Says Impeachment Trial ‘Has to’ Take Place, Doesn’t Believe Trump Will Be Convicted

On Monday, CNN White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins reported that during an off-camera interview with CNN earlier in the day, President Joe Biden said that an impeachment trial in the Senate of former President Donald Trump “has to happen” even though Biden doubts that enough Republicans will vote to convict Trump.

According to Collins, Biden stated, “I think it has to happen.” And that while he acknowledged the potential impact of a trial on the Senate’s time and attention, he thinks there would be “a worse effect” if there isn’t one.

Collins also reported that Biden does not think 17 Senate Republicans will vote to convict Trump.

