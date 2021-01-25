FNC’s Carlson: We Would Never Demand Advertisers Boycott Joe Scarborough Because of a Murder Allegation Against Him

Monday on FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” host Tucker Carlson responded to comments from MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough about Fox News for remarks made by former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who said Democrats wanted to “exterminate” Republicans.

Scarborough suggested during his “Morning Joe” program last week that Fox News advertisers consider Gingrich’s remarks.

Carlson retorted that no one at his network would employ similar tactics against Scarborough, who had questions raised by former President Donald Trump about the circumstances of one of his congressional interns’ death in 2001.

“[S]o how honest do you want to be here?” Carlson said. “The man you just saw has been accused by the president of the United States of murdering a young woman. Not many cable news hosts can say that. Now, we are not taking a position on Joe Scarborough’s guilt or innocence on that case. We are not a law enforcement agency. It is not our place to do that. But one thing we did not do and would never do is go on TV and to demand that because Joe Scarborough was accused of violence by a politician, American companies should not be allowed to sell their products to his viewers.”

“Doing that never occurred to us, not even for a second,” he added. “We are not fascist, or for that matter, middle-aged performers running away from their own consciences. We are American. We think people we disagree with should still be allowed to talk in public.”

