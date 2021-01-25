GOP Rep. Comer: Biden Executive Orders Look Like an ‘America Last’ Policy

Monday, Rep. James Comer (R-KY) reacted to President Joe Biden reversing a number of former President Donald Trump’s policies during his first week in office and likely more to come.

Comer told FNC’s “Fox & Friends First” that it appeared Biden is running on the platform of “America Last” after Trump emphasized “America First” in his four years in office.

“The president can talk about unity, but right off the bat, he goes and by executive order, gets rid of the Keystone Pipeline project, he rejoins the Paris Climate Accord, he tries to double the minimum wage,” Comer noted. “These are issues that Republicans have fought for because Republicans have been focused on the economy. And on the first day in the first hour of the job, he does all of this without consulting with Republicans, without committee hearings, and he spooks the private sector at a time when we’re trying to get Americans back to work.”

“It just looks to me like it’s an American last policy,” he added. “An American first policy, which is what I believe a majority of Americans in both parties want, it would focus on getting people back to work, it would focus on getting kids back in school, it would focus on vaccine distribution. These are issues that unify Americans. If the president was sincere in his speech, he would try to focus on issues that unify, not divide. And to begin with, his very first bill that he sent to Congress — it’s a bill to give amnesty to millions of illegal immigrants here in the United States. There’s not a more divisive issue in Congress than amnesty.”

Comer went on to say that it is “very questionable why the president would start with issues like this that divide us.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent