GOP Rep. Kinzinger: ‘Majority’ of GOP Would Have Voted to Impeach Trump in a ‘Secret’ Vote

During Monday’s broadcast of “CNN Newsroom,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) sounded off on Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) vote to impeach now-former President Donald Trump. Her decision to impeach Trump has been met with calls to remove her from her position as chair of the House GOP Conference and being primaried in 2022.

Kinzinger, who voted in favor of impeaching Trump, shared that “well over a majority” of his GOP colleagues would have voted to impeach had there been a “secret” vote out of fear of losing their seats.

Anchor Jim Sciutto asked, “I wonder, does Liz Cheney have the votes to remain in leadership? Or is her leadership in danger, in your view?”

“Well, I think she does,” Kinzinger replied. “I think she’ll survive.”

“And, you know, you look at maybe there were 10 of us that voted to impeach,” he added. “I think there were well over a majority of Republicans that had there been a secret ballot would have voted for it. Look, they all have their own reasons. I don’t blame anybody for how they vote. But here’s the bottom line question — Liz Cheney showed a vote of conscience, right? There is nobody that took the vote to impeach that that was easy for. And are we really going to punish somebody for getting somewhat out of whatever you think the Donald Trump party is today?”

