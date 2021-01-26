Fauci: Trump ‘Wasn’t Happy’ with My Coronavirus Messaging — ‘I Got Into Trouble’

In a Monday appearance on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, discussed his relationship with former President Donald Trump.

Fauci, who recently shared Trump would reprimand him for being pessimistic about the coronavirus pandemic, told Fox News that he “got into trouble” for some of the things he said. He said Trump “wasn’t happy about some of the things,” he said while serving on the Coronavirus Task Force.

Fauci told The New York Times in an interview, “He would get on the phone and express disappointment in me that I was not being more positive.”

Co-host Bill Hemmer asked him about that interview, “[W]hen you were at the White House, no one prevented you from talking, did they?”

“No, that’s why I got into trouble,” Fauci replied.

Hemmer followed up, “What do you mean?”

“Well, he wasn’t happy about some of the things that I said,” Fauci responded. “And here again, we are getting into rehashing it again.”

Fauci then said it is time to put his time working with the Trump administration in the past.

He added, “I think we should … put that behind us and take a look at the problems we have ahead and not be rehashing.”

