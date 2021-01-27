Gina McCarthy: ‘Definitely a Commonality’ Between Biden Climate Orders, Green New Deal

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” White House National Climate Adviser Gina McCarthy stated that there is a “commonality” between President Joe Biden’s climate executive orders and the Green New Deal, such as both asking how to turn climate change “into an opportunity to build the kind of future we want to hand to our children?”

Host Joy Reid asked, “It sounds a lot like the Green New Deal…it’s not the Green New Deal in name, but those like AOC who have been pushing for that — because they’ve always said, look, make it about jobs, make it about employing people and finding people who dug for coal and saying, we’ll switch you over into these great, new great-paying jobs. Isn’t this essentially kind of the next step of the Green New Deal?”

McCarthy responded, “Well, they both share an essential truth. They both focus on the science. They both look at the reality of the climate threat, and they both then turn and say, how do we turn this into an opportunity to build the kind of future we want to hand to our children? So, there is definitely a commonality.”

