Kristi Noem: GOP Hasn’t Followed Through on Healthcare, Immigration — ‘Republican Party Has a Self-Evaluation They Need to Go Through’

During an appearance on Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsmaxTV’s “Greg Kelly Reports,” Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) followed up on her oped headlined “The Republican Party Has Failed America, And Here’s How It Needs To Change Now,” which was published on The Federalist website earlier this month.

Noem told host Greg Kelly the GOP had not followed up on its promises on repealing ObamaCare and immigration.

“Leadership has consequences, and we saw a Democratic leadership play out in our cities in our country in 2020 — violence, mobs, rioting, looting, lack of enforcement of laws,” she said. “That’s Democrat leadership on display. In that Federalist piece, I talked extensively about Republicans, what we haven’t followed through on and what we need to do in the future. We said we would reform health care, repeal ObamaCare. We have not done that. We said we would deal with immigration. We have not done that. There’s a lot of different promises that we’ve made to the American people that we just have not had the fortitude to pursue and actually get into place and impact their lives.”

“So, the Republican Party has a self-evaluation they need to go through,” Noem added. “And we really need to focus on making sure we’re doing what we say. I’ve always watched every single president, and I’ve watched their actions of what they’ve actually put into place with policies. We as Republicans need to make sure we follow-through with everything we say we stand for as well.”

