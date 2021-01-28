DeSantis: I Banned Hospitals from Discharging COVID Patients into Nursing Homes

On Thursday’s broadcast of “Fox News Primetime,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) stated that Florida has focused on protecting the state’s elderly population rather than mass shutdowns, and said, “I barred hospitals from discharging COVID patients back into nursing homes. That was able to save a lot of lives on the front end.”

DeSantis said, “I think we’ve done a couple things. One, we’ve focused protection on elderly people, rather than trying to shut the entire society down. So, at the front end of the pandemic, I barred hospitals from discharging COVID patients back into nursing homes. That was able to save a lot of lives on the front end. And now, here on, hopefully, the back end of the pandemic, our approach to vaccination is putting seniors first.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett